The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Trimmed by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.6% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $28,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 55,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $298.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.68.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

