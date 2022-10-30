TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.19.

TTE stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.75.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

