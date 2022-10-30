Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2,511.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 13,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BHF opened at $57.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.10. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.46. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.