The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 302.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allstate Stock Up 3.1 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.15.

ALL stock opened at $126.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.65. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.