Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in American States Water by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in American States Water by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American States Water by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in American States Water by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

AWR stock opened at $89.64 on Friday. American States Water has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.40.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $122.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

