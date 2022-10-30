Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth about $411,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 129.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 70.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $25,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $25,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $34,895.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,942.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,640 shares of company stock worth $159,782. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $60.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.39. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $48.46 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.97.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $206.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

