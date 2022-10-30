Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Director Acquires $54,860.00 in Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $28.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after buying an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,513,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,226,000 after acquiring an additional 30,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,433,000 after acquiring an additional 320,049 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ally Financial by 25.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,507,000 after purchasing an additional 789,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Ally Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,791 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

About Ally Financial



Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.



