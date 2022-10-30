Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE DLR opened at $101.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $146.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.07.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.