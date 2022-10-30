Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) PT Lowered to $62.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.20% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TNL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.
Travel + Leisure Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $37.53 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $97,612.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.
Travel + Leisure Company Profile
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.