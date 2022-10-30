Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) PT Lowered to $62.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TNL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $37.53 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $97,612.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

