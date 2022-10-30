Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) PT Raised to $48.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HOG. StockNews.com started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

HOG opened at $43.22 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 120.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

