Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Raised to $575.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $516.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC stock opened at $548.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $491.98 and a 200-day moving average of $473.67. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $345.90 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 125.5% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.4% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 57.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

