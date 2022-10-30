McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $295.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.52.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $274.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $274.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.40.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 134.1% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,091 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,582 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 39,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,029,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

