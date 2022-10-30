MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Given New $35.00 Price Target at B. Riley

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HZO. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of HZO opened at $32.70 on Friday. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $704.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $688.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $150,130.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,372.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $150,130.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,601 shares of company stock worth $696,881 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in MarineMax by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

