Kepler Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Haleon (NYSE:HLN)

Equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

HLN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $6.25 on Friday. Haleon has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

