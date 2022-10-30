Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Cut to $151.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE COF opened at $107.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $90.27 and a 12 month high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $1,343,948.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $402,912,524.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $1,343,948.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $402,912,524.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,074 shares of company stock worth $5,477,676 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.