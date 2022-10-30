General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) PT Raised to $243.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $238.00 to $243.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.08% from the company’s current price.

GD has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Shares of GD stock opened at $250.72 on Friday. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.88 and its 200-day moving average is $227.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

