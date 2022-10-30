Credit Suisse Group Trims Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Target Price to $219.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $221.00 to $219.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.
LII has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $268.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.80.
Lennox International Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of LII stock opened at $237.42 on Friday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $182.85 and a 1 year high of $334.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.90 and its 200-day moving average is $226.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International
In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $495,325.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $495,325.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Lennox International
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Lennox International by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.
About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
