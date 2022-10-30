Credit Suisse Group Trims Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Target Price to $219.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $221.00 to $219.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

LII has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $268.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.80.

Shares of LII stock opened at $237.42 on Friday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $182.85 and a 1 year high of $334.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.90 and its 200-day moving average is $226.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.21. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 143.41%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $495,325.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $495,325.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Lennox International by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

