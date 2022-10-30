Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$38.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.66.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Down 8.0 %

Teck Resources stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

About Teck Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 95.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 39.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.