Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) PT Raised to $333.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $322.00 to $333.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of RE opened at $321.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.04 and a 200 day moving average of $275.69. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $321.78.

Insider Transactions at Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.47%. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 23.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Re Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 248.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

