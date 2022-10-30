ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.71.

ResMed stock opened at $218.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.49. ResMed has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $275.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.95.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total value of $2,442,346.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,647.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total value of $2,442,346.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,647.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $601,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,612,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,484 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,747. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

