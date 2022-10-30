OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.09.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of OMF stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.53. OneMain has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OneMain will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,666.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,246,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,592,000 after purchasing an additional 282,640 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,464,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 435,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,668,000 after purchasing an additional 235,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.