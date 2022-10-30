Credit Suisse Group Increases PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $17.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.19.

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $15.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PG&E has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.03%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock worth $995,783,290. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,437,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 45,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

