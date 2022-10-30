PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.34. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $71.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $511.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 26.12%. Analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek Stark sold 5,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $323,017.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Derek Stark sold 5,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $323,017.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $2,636,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,857,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,646 shares of company stock worth $4,132,449. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

