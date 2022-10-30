Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $42.00. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.62. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.09 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 34.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after purchasing an additional 822,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,591,000 after purchasing an additional 37,717 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 25.1% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,055,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after purchasing an additional 211,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 75.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,272,000 after purchasing an additional 427,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.