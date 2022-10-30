Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $99.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.36.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $88.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.92. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 64.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $125.16.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 137.2% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 214.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

