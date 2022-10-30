McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $292.00 at Credit Suisse Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $272.00 to $292.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.52.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $274.52 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $274.81. The stock has a market cap of $201.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.40 and its 200-day moving average is $250.40.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.