Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.69 on Friday. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

