Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 123.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPCE opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 9,801.09% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Virgin Galactic’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.36.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

