Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 892,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.5% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $158,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 418,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after purchasing an additional 70,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,650,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,139 shares of company stock worth $11,350,942. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $174.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.34 and its 200 day moving average is $172.27. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.