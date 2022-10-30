Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $167,000 Stock Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EFR opened at $11.15 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

