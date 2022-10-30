Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1,260.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $23.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $276.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.01 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alkermes to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

