AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$15.00. The company traded as low as C$7.27 and last traded at C$7.33, with a volume of 217287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.76.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BOS. CIBC reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Pi Financial reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.57.
AirBoss of America Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$198.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.21.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
