AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$15.00. The company traded as low as C$7.27 and last traded at C$7.33, with a volume of 217287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.76.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BOS. CIBC reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Pi Financial reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.57.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$198.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.21.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$141.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$157.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.