Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 9,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

In other news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total value of $400,222.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROG opened at $236.05 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $197.87 and a one year high of $274.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.21). Rogers had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $251.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

