Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,927 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,074.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 116,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,697,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $34.58 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $104.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.20.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.13. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $521.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

