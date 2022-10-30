SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Trading 3.2% Higher

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 0.88 and last traded at 0.87. 22,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 116,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.78 and its 200 day moving average is 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SABS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by 0.02. The business had revenue of 6.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 14.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABS. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 91.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 38,179 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

