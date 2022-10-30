Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:SATO) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:SATO – Get Rating) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 20 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF during the first quarter worth $1,626,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF by 245.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 29,808 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF by 5,794.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

