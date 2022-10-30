Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Trading 2.4% Higher

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.12 and last traded at $18.12. 187,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 218,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08.

