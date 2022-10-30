Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$24.54 and last traded at C$24.50. Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$24.40.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.50.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

