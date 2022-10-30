SCB X Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Shares Down 0.5%

SCB X Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 1,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.
SCB X Public Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92.
About SCB X Public
SCB X Public Company Limited operates as a holding company for The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited that provides various financial products and services. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, and long term deposit accounts; payroll solutions; home, car, and personal loans; accident, savings, health expense, and other insurance services; debit, credit, prepaid, and gift cards; mutual funds, bonds, debentures, and other investment products; and payment, digital banking, and other services.
