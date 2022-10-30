Raymond James Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $130.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $164.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMZN. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.19.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.92, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com has a one year low of $97.66 and a one year high of $188.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.