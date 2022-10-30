Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $275.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $303.05.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $235.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.45. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $219.13 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

