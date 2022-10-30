Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.89% from the company’s previous close.
AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.19.
Amazon.com Stock Down 6.8 %
AMZN stock opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $97.66 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
