Needham & Company LLC Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $120.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s current price.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.19.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $97.66 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

