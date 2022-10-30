Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $205,000 Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

PPLT opened at $87.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.26. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.85.

