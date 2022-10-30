Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $212,000 Stake in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Saratoga Investment worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SAR opened at $22.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $264.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Insider Transactions at Saratoga Investment

In related news, Director Steven M. Looney bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,463.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Saratoga Investment

(Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

