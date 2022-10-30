5,590 Shares in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JQUA. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,857,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,088,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 420,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 160,769 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 228,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after buying an additional 88,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000.
JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $38.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.61. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $45.77.
