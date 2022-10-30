Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,191.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,573,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 537.6% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $92.13 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.54 and a 52-week high of $115.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.95 and a 200 day moving average of $94.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

