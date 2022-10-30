Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $41.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $46.42. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

