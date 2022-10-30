Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) Trading 12% Higher

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTC:INLB – Get Rating) traded up 12% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 58,755 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 239% from the average session volume of 17,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Item 9 Labs Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor in the United States. The company produces cannabis and cannabis-related products in various categories, such as flower; concentrates; distillates; and hardware. It offers cannabis and cannabis-derived products and technologies through licensed dispensaries to consumers in Arizona.

