Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,800 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the September 30th total of 767,800 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Lazydays from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Lazydays Stock Performance

Shares of Lazydays stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lazydays has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $373.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.70 million. Lazydays had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 48.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lazydays will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lazydays news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 5,866 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $73,911.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,038,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,427.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $87,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,176.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 108,605 shares of company stock worth $1,399,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazydays

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lazydays by 61.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,738,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 663,849 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lazydays by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lazydays by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP grew its stake in Lazydays by 85.0% in the second quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 166,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lazydays by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

